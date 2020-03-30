Market Overview

Halo Labs Pilot Program in California Expects Competitive Cost Advantage

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2020 4:10pm   Comments
Halo Labs Pilot Program in California Expects Competitive Cost Advantage

Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) is planning a pilot distillate manufacturing program in California for resin, fats and waxes, tails and terpenes.

"If the pilot program proves to be a success, we expect our proprietary process will give us a strong competitive cost advantage in bulk distillate and vape cartridge sales," said Halo COO and Co-Founder Andreas Met. "The Company’s proprietary remediation process can potentially take unusable product that maybe rife with pesticides and transform it into product that is clean and passes quality and safety tests. In doing so, product thought to be a total loss could be reclaimed and sold for full value."

Halo, known for specializing in extractions, is also re-opening its bulk distillate manufacturing enterprises in Cathedral City, California. 

Halo states that it has developed an affordable way to reduce pesticide levels in cannabis products to levels below California State guidelines.

Controlled studies showed a reduction of pesticides to non-detectable levels while retaining 95% of the original weight — approximating total costs to be under 75 cents per gram.

In a company statement, Halo Labs explained that other processes to remediate pesticides generally cost millions of dollars and typically require scientists or highly skilled technicians to operate the machinery. Halo’s proprietary remediation process is "a more cost effective processes than mass spectrometry based on internal analysis."

Photo courtesy of Halo Labs.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

