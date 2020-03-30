Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Emerald Harvest Donates Hand Sanitizer During Pandemic: 'The Right Thing To Do'
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 30, 2020 2:43pm   Comments
Share:
Emerald Harvest Donates Hand Sanitizer During Pandemic: 'The Right Thing To Do'

Hydroponics nutrient manufacturer Emerald Harvest has decided to join many other companies in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. 

“Giving back is the right thing to do," said Emerald Harvest CEO Rob Higgins. "Together, we are all part of the solution.”

Higgins has offered the company's facilities and capacity for storage or medical use to the organizations crucial in the battle, such as the WHO, the Centersfor Disease Control and also the government of California, reports Cannabis Culture.

“We have space in California that we are making available in anticipation of any potential need,” Higgins said.

“We also have a state-of-the-art mixing and bottling facility that we can set up to help where we can. We deal with chemicals and hygiene procedures every day. If someone needs our capabilities, we can help.”

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Aside from offering its facilities at the disposal of those organizations directly engaged in the fight against COVID-19, Emerald Harvest has also started manufacturing thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer to be donated to those in need, according to Cannabis Culture.

Hand sanitizer is being donated via its retail stores and distributor Hawthorne Gardening.

“Many growers, both home and commercial, and retailers have been making huge sacrifices to keep their businesses moving forward under these difficult circumstances,” Higgins said.

“They have developed strategies to continue to serve their customers in a safe and healthy manner while keeping their staff safe. With the nationwide shortage of hand sanitizer and the production capacity to bottle our own, we felt that giving these away absolutely free was simply the right thing to do.”

Photo courtesy of Emerald Harvest.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cannabis Culture coronavirus Covid-19 hydroponicsCannabis News Markets Media Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.40
-0.3305
- 6.99%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.58
-0.53
- 4.38%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$259.07
5.065
+ 1.99%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.96
-0.1142
- 1.42%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga