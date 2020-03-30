Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MediPharm Touts 'Transformational Year,' Posts $22.6M In Q4 Revenue
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 30, 2020 11:24am   Comments
Share:
MediPharm Touts 'Transformational Year,' Posts $22.6M In Q4 Revenue

Cannabis producer MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTC: MEDIF) said Monday that “2019 was a transformational year" for the Ontario, Canada-based company.

"We were one of only a very few cannabis companies to successfully execute on its strategy and be profitable,” MediPharm CEO Pat McCutcheon said in a statement.

MediPharm reported fourth-quarter revenue of CA$32 million ($22.6 million) versus CA$10 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

For the full year, the company posted revenue of CA$129.3 million, gross profit of CA$42.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of CA$24.7 million.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, MediPharm Labs reached positive adjusted EBITDA of CA$2.7 million, up from CA$2.1 million in the same quarter of the prior year — and down sequentially from CA$10.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.

MediPharm reported a fourth-quarter net loss before tax of CA$2.4 million versus net income before tax of CA$5.4 million in the third quarter.

The company's quarterly gross profit totaled CA$10 million, down from CA$14.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.

At the end of the year, MediPharm held cash and cash equivalents of CA$38.6 million.

“We established ourselves as a high-quality extract company, earning our first GMP certification, positioning ourselves to become a global supplier of pharma-quality products as future brands, larger consumer packaged goods companies and pharmaceutical companies begin to enter the market,” McCutcheon said. 

Over-the-counter MediPharm shares were trading down 11.73% at $1.24 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

MediPharm Launches 'Innovative' Line Of CBD Products For Medical, Recreational Use

MediPharm Labs Partners With Shoppers Drug Mart

Courtesy photo. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MEDIF)

MediPharm Launches 'Innovative' Line Of CBD Products For Medical, Recreational Use
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Cronos Group Reportedly Under SEC Investigation, Targeted In Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
The Week In Cannabis: Bloomberg Moves Forward, Trump Stays Put, And More On Markets
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis sales CBDCannabis Earnings News Markets Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.36
-0.3726
- 7.88%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.74
-0.37
- 3.06%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.85
-0.2152
- 2.67%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$256.47
2.47
+ 0.97%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga