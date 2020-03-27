Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ayr Strategies Pivots Cannabis Biz In Nevada And Massachusetts
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 27, 2020 2:45pm   Comments
Share:
Ayr Strategies Pivots Cannabis Biz In Nevada And Massachusetts

Seeking to adapt to the rapidly evolving business environment, AYR Strategies Inc. (OTC: AYRSF) (CNSX: AYR.A) has announced it has begun transitioning to a delivery model in Nevada, as mandated by the state.

Ayr has licenses to deliver in key areas like Las Vegas, Reno and Henderson. In order to better respond to evolving needs, the company says it has boosted the logistics and systems required for the switch to delivery, including securing over 35 vehicles and transferring as many of their dispensary staff as possible to new roles.

Ayr COO Jen Drake says the delivery business model is “powerful,” and that the company may retain delivery as a key component of its Nevada operations even after their dispensaries reopen post crisis.

Massachusetts 

Ayr also provided an update on its Massachusetts operations, where it expanded cultivation capacity, focused on serving the needs of medical users.

To expand patients’ access to the products they need, the company has extended a program offering discounts that defray up to 50% the cost of medical cards.  

“Our strong financial standing, flexibility and the experience of our management team leave Ayr well positioned to deliver operationally even in this uncertain environment,” said Drake. “With our disciplined approach to capital allocation and nimble operations, we’re confident that we can meet the needs of our patients and customers in this critical time.”

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AYRSF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
The Week In Cannabis: A Bunch Of Earnings And Policy Moves Around The World
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Ayr Strategies Q4 Sales Miss, Vape Ban In Massachusetts Keep Cantor On Sidelines
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets Interview

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$254.20
-6.7299
- 2.58%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$8.09
-0.1325
- 1.61%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$12.00
-0.0299
- 0.25%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.70
0.001
+ 0.02%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga