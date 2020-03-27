Ayr Strategies Pivots Cannabis Biz In Nevada And Massachusetts

Seeking to adapt to the rapidly evolving business environment, AYR Strategies Inc. (OTC: AYRSF) (CNSX: AYR.A) has announced it has begun transitioning to a delivery model in Nevada, as mandated by the state.

Ayr has licenses to deliver in key areas like Las Vegas, Reno and Henderson. In order to better respond to evolving needs, the company says it has boosted the logistics and systems required for the switch to delivery, including securing over 35 vehicles and transferring as many of their dispensary staff as possible to new roles.

Ayr COO Jen Drake says the delivery business model is “powerful,” and that the company may retain delivery as a key component of its Nevada operations even after their dispensaries reopen post crisis.

Massachusetts

Ayr also provided an update on its Massachusetts operations, where it expanded cultivation capacity, focused on serving the needs of medical users.

To expand patients’ access to the products they need, the company has extended a program offering discounts that defray up to 50% the cost of medical cards.

“Our strong financial standing, flexibility and the experience of our management team leave Ayr well positioned to deliver operationally even in this uncertain environment,” said Drake. “With our disciplined approach to capital allocation and nimble operations, we’re confident that we can meet the needs of our patients and customers in this critical time.”