Allied Corp. Taps Ryan Maarschalk As New CFO

Medical cannabis company Allied Corp. (OTC: ALID) announced Friday that Ryan Maarschalk will take on the role of chief financial officer.

Maarschalk replaces Malcolm Davidson, who resigned from the position.

Davidson is expected to stay with the company for the next three months to help with the transition.

Prior to joining Allied, Maarschalk worked at MVI Valuations & Planning as a business valuation associate and at Crowe MacKay LLP as a senior accountant.

He also helped orchestrate the $23 million acquisition of IMPACT Radio Accessories, and worked with 1933 Industries Inc. build CBD extraction and cultivation facilities.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Maarschalk and also to thank Mr. Davidson for his many contributions to the Allied team,” Calum Hughes, CEO, said in a statement.

Photo courtesy of Allied Corp.