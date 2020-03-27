Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AgraFlora Obtains Health Canada License For CBD Business
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 27, 2020 12:05pm   Comments
Share:
AgraFlora Obtains Health Canada License For CBD Business

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (CSE:AGRA) (OTC: AGFAF) announced that its subsidiary, Sustainable Growth Strategic Capital Corp., will start extraction operations at its licensed facility.

The move comes as the Toronto-based company received approval from Health Canada, the federal department that oversees the country's health policies.

Sustainable Growth Strategic Capital is a cannabis company in the Greater Toronto Area with medical sales and standard cultivation licenses. It has been collaborating with farmers to improve the efficiency of CBD extraction processes.

This March, SGSC has initiated a trail extraction of hemp-biomass that relies on third-party extraction services, and will be distributed as a mix of CBD crude oil, CBD isolate, and CBD distillate, the company said.

On the positive results from the trial, SGSC plans to initiate another production cycle of up to 1,300 kg of premium hemp biomass with 8% and higher CBD concentrations.

AgraFlora’s shares jumped 57% trading at 5 cents per share on Friday morning.

Related Links:

AgraFlora Organics Reports Farmako GmbH Obtains Drug License In UK

AgraFlora Organics Receives Health Canada's Research License For Bottling Facility

Photo courtesy of AgraFlora.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGFAF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CBDCannabis News Markets

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.87
0.1718
+ 3.66%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$254.47
-6.46
- 2.48%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$12.26
0.23
+ 1.91%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$8.10
-0.1158
- 1.41%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga