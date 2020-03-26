Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Tilray's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2020 3:00pm   Comments
Share:
Why Tilray's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are trading sharply higher potentially on a rebound following weakness in the sector. A DataTrek report suggested the negative impact from the coronavirus could accelerate legalization as states look for ways to recoup losses.

The Canadian cannabis cultivator’s stock has been under pressure as of late as the market adjusts to the impact of the coronavirus. Although there is no main reason for the stock to trade so much higher today, it could potentially be trading on a rebound as equities across many sectors traded higher after the U.S. stimulus package passed through the U.S. Senate.

DataTrek suggested the negative impact from the coronavirus could push legalization across America. Social distancing, closing businesses and imposing travel restrictions have cost states millions of unrecoverable dollars, but legalizing marijuana could make up some losses.

“The stock is just bouncing from very weak levels caused by a capital raise. It is still down from the month-end close at 2/28 of 14.43 and underperforming the sector by far in March,” New Cannabis Ventures Founder Alan Brochstein told Benzinga in an email.

Tilray shares were trading up 60% at $8.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $66.40 and a 52-week low of $2.43.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TLRY)

60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 25, 2020
17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Week In Cannabis: Marijuana Stocks Outperform The S&P During Coronavirus Pandemic
70 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alan BrochsteinCannabis News Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.75
0.4823
+ 11.3%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.98
0.975
+ 8.86%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$8.14
0.48
+ 6.27%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$258.50
11.67
+ 4.73%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga