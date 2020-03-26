Market Overview

AdvisorShares Cannabis And Vice ETF Manager To Host Webinar At 4pm ET
Benzinga Cannabis  
March 26, 2020 2:49pm   Comments
AdvisorShares is hosting its monthly cannabis webcast featuring Dan Ahrens, portfolio manager for the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO) and the AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSE: ACT).

Listen to Ahrens discuss his latest views on the cannabis investment space and how’s he positioning in this historic environment. Today, March 26th, at 4:00pm EDT/1:00pm PDT.

Register here to join: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5680471100009624588?source=Calendar

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

More cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis.

Noticias sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets

