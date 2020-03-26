AdvisorShares Cannabis And Vice ETF Manager To Host Webinar At 4pm ET

AdvisorShares is hosting its monthly cannabis webcast featuring Dan Ahrens, portfolio manager for the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO) and the AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSE: ACT).

Listen to Ahrens discuss his latest views on the cannabis investment space and how’s he positioning in this historic environment. Today, March 26th, at 4:00pm EDT/1:00pm PDT.

Register here to join: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5680471100009624588?source=Calendar

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

More cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis.

Noticias sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.