AdvisorShares Cannabis And Vice ETF Manager To Host Webinar At 4pm ET
AdvisorShares is hosting its monthly cannabis webcast featuring Dan Ahrens, portfolio manager for the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO) and the AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSE: ACT).
Listen to Ahrens discuss his latest views on the cannabis investment space and how’s he positioning in this historic environment. Today, March 26th, at 4:00pm EDT/1:00pm PDT.
Register here to join: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5680471100009624588?source=Calendar
