How Are Michiganders Coping With The Coronavirus Pandemic? Weed

How do Michiganders handle the stress of a viral outbreak? Weed. Lots and lots of weed.

Last week, Michigan sales of recreational and medical marijuana soared to $5.8 million — $1 million more than the previous week. It was the best period of pot sales the state has seen since adult-use transactions began in December.

Policy certainly helped. After Michigan reported its first few COVID-19 cases, state regulators authorized pot shops to serve curbside and began to accelerate approvals for home delivery services.

On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer deemed cannabis operations “essential businesses” exempt from the mandatory statewide shutdown.

"Online orders are cranking," Jerry Millen, co-owner of Walled Lake’s Greenhouse, told Crain's.

But one industry executive considers the influx part of the economy panic-buying that will soon subside.

“We did see a slight uptick in sales,” Jeff Radway, CEO of Skymint, told Lansing City Pulse. “Since we’re selling on the medical and the recreational side, we’re obviously grateful that the state has considered cannabis to be an essential business in Michigan. I think we might see it level out. Just like grocery stores, people are realizing these places will remain supplied and open.”

So far, his bearish forecast isn’t playing out. This week, BodyNutrition.org reported Michigan as the No. 1 pot-smoking state during the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, the market looks hot enough that Skymint is continuing construction for three new dispensaries in the Greater Lansing area. Two are on pace to open this summer.

