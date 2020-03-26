Market Overview

MediPharm Launches 'Innovative' Line Of CBD Products For Medical, Recreational Use
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 26, 2020 11:58am   Comments
Cannabis producer MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTC: MEDIF) said Thursday it will launch MediPharm Labs-branded products covering both the  medical and recreational markets in Canada.

MediPharm Labs CBD REGULAR FORMULA 25 is a 25-to-1, high-CBD, low THC oil with around 25mg/Ml of CBD to 1mg of THC.

The product is crafted with full-spectrum cannabis concentrate produced at MediPharm's facility. 

Other products from the new line are expected to hit the shelves in the upcoming weeks and months, the company said. 

“We are thrilled to be launching MediPharm Labs’ first branded products, answering the call from consumers and retailers for more choice of high-quality, innovative cannabis products,” CEO Pat McCutcheon said in a statement.

“True to our pharma roots, based on a foundation of quality, our first branded product is a high-concentration CBD oil, created by our expert pharmaceutical team, specifically for medical and wellness purposes."

The maker of pharmaceutical quality cannabis oil and concentrates operates a Good Manufacturing Practices-certified facility with ISO standard-build clean rooms, which the company said enables it to produce premium products that meet consumer demand. 

McCutcheon touted MediPharm's focus on "purity, potency and price" as reasons for the lab's CBD being Canada’s preferred choice.

MediPharm said it plans to reach around 1.1 million Canadian medical marijuana consumers, distributing the new products via a variety of channels.

MediPharm shares were trading 3.42% higher at $1.64 at the time of publication Thursday.

Photo courtesy of MediPharm

Posted-In: cannabis oil CBDCannabis News Retail Sales Markets Best of Benzinga

