Aleafia Confirms Same-Day Marijuana Delivery Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Canadian cannabis company Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: ALEF) (OTC: ALEAF) announced Thursday it will start providing its last-mile medical marijuana home delivery service.

The health and wellness company said it will begin delivering medical cannabis directly to the homes of consumers, covering Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe Region, which has more than 9 million residents. All orders taken on one day will be delivered the next.

Aleafia noted that this is the type of service that best responds to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, minimizing the risks of spreading the virus through pick-up, having in mind both the safety of its employees and customers.

The delivery program in the Greater Golden Horseshoe Region is scheduled to begin in the next two weeks, with plans to introduce it to other Canadian markets and to improve it with ‘same-day’ delivery services.

“By controlling the last mile of our supply chain, we are providing a unique service to patients who want fast, secure and convenient access to their medicine,” Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic said in a statement. “Adapting to this challenging environment is critical. In addition to launching home delivery, earlier this month we transitioned to conducting 100 percent of patient consultations remotely through telemedicine, with the goal of not missing a single patient appointment.”

Introducing home delivery has been in the works, Benic added. It will now be a permanent feature that Aleafia offers moving forwards.

Benic and Chief Operating Officer Greg Rossi both have prior professional logistics experiences with various companies such as GroceryGateway.com, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Nestlé S.A. (OTC: NSRGY), Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB)and Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ). Their expertise will be crucial in the company’s development of the new delivery service.

Aleafia’s shares closed Wednesday’s session 8.02% higher at 26 cents per share.

Related Links:

Aleafia's Net Revenue Jumps 391% In 2019, Cannabis Company Posts $9.8M Q4 Net Loss

Aleafia Subsidiary Secures 'Breakthrough' Cultivation License For Niagara Facility

Photo courtesy of Aleafia Health.