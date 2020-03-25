Market Overview

2 CBD Companies Pledge Profits To COVID-19 Relief Initiatives
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 25, 2020 4:40pm   Comments
In tough times, we need to pull together. This is why two CBD brands have decided to donate their profits to COVID-19 relief initiatives.

Crazy Calm

Crazy Calm, a CBD coffee company out of Austin, Texas, announced it will donate all profits from online orders placed until March 31. The money will go to DirectRelief.org, an organization that works to provide doctors and nurses with life-saving medical resources to care for the world’s most vulnerable people.

The team is now working to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and has already provided nearly 800,000 N95 masks and surgical masks to China.

“COVID-19 is affecting literally every community worldwide," co-founder Matt Aaron told Benzinga. "The doctors and nurses are in short supply, underworked and need as much help as possible. Hopefully all cannabis companies can make small contributions that, combined will make a large, positive impact.”

Smile

For its part, CBD brand Smile is donating 100% of its profits to the United Nations Foundation COVID-19 Fundraiser.

“CBD and smiling are both natural mood boosters and we’re honored to be contributing our profits towards the UN’s Fundraiser to support those in need,” said David Jiang Founder and CEO of Smile.

Stay turned to learn more about charitable initiatives in the cannabis and CBD space amid these trying times.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga. Encuentra tus noticias sobre cannabis en Español en ElPlanteo.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

coronavirus Covid-19 Crazy Calm Smile CBD

