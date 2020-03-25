Market Overview

CannaCraft Now Making Hand Sanitizer To Help Combat COVID-19 Pandemic
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 25, 2020 12:00pm   Comments
Cannabis producer CannaCraft decided to take part in the fight against COVID-19.

The Santa Rosa, California-based cannabis company confirmed Tuesday it has transformed one section of its manufacturing facility to create and package bottles of hand sanitizer.

The goal is to give the bottles away to individuals and organizations across California, which has confirmed at least 2,500 coronavirus cases, per the New York Times.

CannaCraft already perfected the hand sanitizer production last week, successfully making hundreds of bottles, and registering with the The Food and Drug Administration. It said it has enough material to create 5,000 one ounce tubes of hand sanitizer to be donated to employees, non-profits and customers.

Kind House Distribution, which delivers hundreds of cannabis products to dispensaries across California, will be in charge of hand sanitizer distribution.

"We are doing everything we can to protect our employees and our communities by adhering to guidelines and directives from officials and experts,” CannaCraft CEO Jim Hourigan said in a statement.

Ever since the first U.S. coronavirus case was confirmed in January, thousands of new cases have been identified across the country each day. As of Wednesday morning, some 54,800 people across every state, plus Washington, D.C., and three U.S. territories, have tested positive for the virus. At least 796 patients with the virus have died, according to ABC News.

Hourigan said CannaCraft is "uniquely positioned to help," citing the company's "manufacturing equipment, scientific expertise, and a statewide distribution network" built into its business.

"When we started hearing reports of a shortage in hand sanitizer, we knew that we could be of assistance without negatively impacting our employees or our operations," Hourigan added.

The company’s head of research and development sectors, Matthew Elmes, Ph.D crafted the hand sanitizer, which is being produced and packaged by a restricted team respecting new health guidance. CannaCraft noted it has enforced strict health and safety protocols, including breaking work staff into smaller teams that are being spread across its 70,000 ft2 headquarters.

Photo courtesy of CannaCraft.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19Cannabis News Health Care Markets General

