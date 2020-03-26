Cannabis Quick Pitch: Leaf Trade's Chief Revenue Officer Talks Supply Chain, Payments Infrastructure

Last month, investors, executives and thought leaders convened at the Fontainebleau Miami beach resort to network and exchange visions for the cannabis industry during the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.

Leaf Trade’s president and CRO, Michael Piermont, spoke with Benzinga regarding supply chain and payments innovation.

Background

Founded in 2016, Leaf Trade is a cannabis technology company whose platform facilitates supply chain management activities, such as ordering and store-front fulfillment.

Piermont told Benzinga that Leaf Trade is a core complement to cultivators, manufacturers and retailers; “We help control the supply chain, [making] sure that there is correct visibility on orders.”

With Leaf Trade, vendors streamline fulfillment, increase the efficiency of storefront sales, and improve management through improved business analytics.

Recent Developments

On March 10, Leaf Trade announced the expansion of its national partnership with Verano Holdings, LLC, a multi-state, vertically integrated operator of licensed cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and retail facilities.

Now, Verano, alongside brands Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC: GTBIF), Columbia Care Inc. (OTC: CCHWF), Vireo Health International Inc. (OTC: VREOF) and Grassroots Cannabis will manage its wholesale ordering and fulfillment with Leaf Trade technology.

“Partnering with Leaf Trade has helped us streamline operations,” said George Archos, CEO of Verano. “Because each state has unique regulations, it can be a challenge to operate efficiently while remaining compliant. Leaf Trade has eliminated headaches in that process by flexibly accommodating our needs and easily integrating market and seed-to-sale tools, which makes our processes simpler and saves our sales and fulfillment teams significant time.”

Going Forward

“We want to be the leading platform that handles the supply chain, including payment," Piermont said, touting the development of "Leaf Pay," the industry’s first regulation-compliant payments tool.

“Collecting payments is tough; enforcing timely payments is where [firms] are really struggling,” Piermont added.

The company aims to integrate payments management into its wholesale ordering platform, helping streamline the business-to-business payments relationship.

To learn more about Leaf Trade’s innovative cannabis supply chain and payment solutions, visit leaf.trade.