Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Quick Pitch: Leaf Trade's Chief Revenue Officer Talks Supply Chain, Payments Infrastructure
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2020 5:00pm   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Quick Pitch: Leaf Trade's Chief Revenue Officer Talks Supply Chain, Payments Infrastructure

Last month, investors, executives and thought leaders convened at the Fontainebleau Miami beach resort to network and exchange visions for the cannabis industry during the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.

Leaf Trade’s president and CRO, Michael Piermont, spoke with Benzinga regarding supply chain and payments innovation.

Background

Founded in 2016, Leaf Trade is a cannabis technology company whose platform facilitates supply chain management activities, such as ordering and store-front fulfillment.

Piermont told Benzinga that Leaf Trade is a core complement to cultivators, manufacturers and retailers; “We help control the supply chain, [making] sure that there is correct visibility on orders.”

With Leaf Trade, vendors streamline fulfillment, increase the efficiency of storefront sales, and improve management through improved business analytics.

Recent Developments

On March 10, Leaf Trade announced the expansion of its national partnership with Verano Holdings, LLC, a multi-state, vertically integrated operator of licensed cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and retail facilities.

Now, Verano, alongside brands Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC: GTBIF), Columbia Care Inc. (OTC: CCHWF), Vireo Health International Inc. (OTC: VREOF) and Grassroots Cannabis will manage its wholesale ordering and fulfillment with Leaf Trade technology.

“Partnering with Leaf Trade has helped us streamline operations,” said George Archos, CEO of Verano. “Because each state has unique regulations, it can be a challenge to operate efficiently while remaining compliant. Leaf Trade has eliminated headaches in that process by flexibly accommodating our needs and easily integrating market and seed-to-sale tools, which makes our processes simpler and saves our sales and fulfillment teams significant time.”

Going Forward

“We want to be the leading platform that handles the supply chain, including payment," Piermont said, touting the development of "Leaf Pay," the industry’s first regulation-compliant payments tool.

“Collecting payments is tough; enforcing timely payments is where [firms] are really struggling,” Piermont added.

The company aims to integrate payments management into its wholesale ordering platform, helping streamline the business-to-business payments relationship.

To learn more about Leaf Trade’s innovative cannabis supply chain and payment solutions, visit leaf.trade.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GTBIF + CCHWF)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 24, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 23, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 17, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 16, 2020
The Week In Cannabis: Coronavirus Drop, Major Financing Agreements, Psychedelics Getting Hot
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Fontainebleau MiamiCannabis Entrepreneurship Exclusives Markets Interview General

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.70
0.4286
+ 10.04%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$12.03
1.03
+ 9.36%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$8.24
0.58
+ 7.57%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$260.93
14.1
+ 5.71%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga