Recreational Cannabis Retail Stores In Massachusetts Shut Down For Two Weeks

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission issued a Summary Cease and Desist Order Monday that directed all recreational cannabis retail stores to halt operations for two weeks, effective Tuesday. The move is part of measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“Under the Essential Services Order, all licensed Marijuana Establishments and Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers conducting adult-use retail at non-colocated premises have not been deemed essential and therefore, shall close their physical workplaces and facilities to workers, customers, and the public,” the state order said.

Medical marijuana treatment centers and colocated marijuana operations were deemed essential, which means the order to close doesn’t apply to them.

This means that only medical license holders will be able to acquire cannabis in Massachusetts until April 7 or when the commission amends or annuls the order.

Related Link:

New Jersey Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Proclaimed Essential Amid Coronavirus Pandemic