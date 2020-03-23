Infographic: How Patients And Consumers Can Safely Purchase Cannabis During The COVID-19 Pandemic

By the Cannabis Consumer Policy Council.

We are pleased to announce that the Governor and State of California have recognized cannabis as an Essential Service during this crisis. That means cannabis businesses can stay open using appropriate precautions.

In light of that, many cannabis patients and consumers can still purchase cannabis at a licensed dispensary or through a licensed delivery service during the recently imposed “Stay at Home Order". To assist them, CCPC has prepared an infographic to educate consumers on how to safely interact with staff and purchase cannabis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The image below can be easily saved to share with friends and on social media. Businesses, local governments, and other agencies are encouraged to print it out and share it with their customer base or send via email.

CCPC responds to the COVID-19 pandemic

In an effort to protect cannabis patients and consumers during the Coronavirus pandemic, CCPC has been reaching out and recently sent letters to many local jurisdictions requesting that they follow the lead of of the State and numerous local jurisdictions and declare cannabis businesses as essential services akin to groceries and prescription medications for the following reasons:

Consumers and medical cannabis patients need access to their medicine in light of current "shelter in place orders". This is particularly important to patients suffering from illnesses that suppress their immune system as well as anxiety and PTSD during these unprecedented times.

Consumers and medical cannabis patients need to work with their dispensaries and delivery services to forecast their medicinal needs for the next 30 days so retailers can make thoughtful buying decisions in the days to come.

Importantly, if jurisdictions do not keep shops open, patients will be forced to go to the illicit market, which is exponentially more risky and needlessly puts a further burden on public safety.

If you're interested in sharing CCPC’s letter with your local municipality, please click here to download a copy from our website.

