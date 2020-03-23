COVID-19 Outbreak Creates Big Surge In Cannabis Loyalty Redemptions

The outbreak of the coronavirus and resulting COVID-19 has created a surge in legal cannabis sales as people across the country seek to stockpile products, with numerous retailers reporting cannabis sales were up as much as 200% last week alone.

New data from Springbig, a cannabis loyalty marketing platform with more than 12 million users, reveals that even in these trying times, the marijuana industry continues to leverage consumer loyalty programs.

According to the firm, there’s been a spike in dispensary loyalty programs as a result of consumers looking to save money by redeeming their awards, as well as dispensaries continuing to leverage their loyalty programs to maintain their competitive edge.

For instance:

Washington cannabis loyalty programs increased by 113.8% from 34,905 (Feb. 2-15) to 74,623 (Mar. 8-14)

California cannabis loyalty programs increased by 87.9% from 199,788 (Feb. 2-15) to 375,478 (Mar. 8-14).

Para aprender cómo el coronavirus afecta a la industria del cannabis, visita ElPlanteo.com