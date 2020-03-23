Ignite Expands CBD Distribution Deal With Retailer Circle K

Ontario, Canada-based Ignite International Brands Ltd. (CSE: BILZ) (OTC: BILZF) announced Monday the launch of several CBD products in the Coastal Carolina Division of the Circle K convenience store chain.

The deal expands a partnership the two companies established in February.

Products that will hit the shelves of more than 400 Circle K locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia include three CBD tinctures, three CBD essential oils, two CBD sports creams and two CBD gummies.

The products will be offered in the back bar CBD sections of Circle K locations, with prices ranging from $5.99 to $39.99.

It's a milestone for both companies, as it's the first time Circle K division will display Ignite products in the U.S.

“Ignite’s agreement with Circle K adds to the momentum for IGNITE CBD products because it allows our products to be more accessible to a wider range of customers,” IGNITE President Curtis Heffernan said in a statement.

"We are excited and we look forward to continuing to expand our presence in other divisions of Circle K in the future.”

Ignite shares were trading 3.71% higher at 52 cents at the time of publication Monday.

Photo courtesy of Ignite International Brands.