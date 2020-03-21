Market Overview

Khiron Receives Approval To Sell Medical Cannabis Products In Colombia
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2020 5:45pm   Comments
Khiron Receives Approval To Sell Medical Cannabis Products In Colombia

Vertically integrated cannabis company Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTC: KHRNF) has obtained certification of “Good Elaboration Practices for Magistral Preparations with Cannabis” in Colombia. This certification gives the company clearance to sell low-THC medical cannabis to the Colombian market.

“With this GEP certification we begin a new phase in commercializing our medical cannabis product pipeline and towards meeting our market potential. We have been preparing for this day for three years," says Alvaro Torres, CEO and Director of Khiron.

Khiron is alone in being able to sell medical cannabis in Colombia, Chris Naprawa, the company's president, told Benzinga. 

"Today, I saw photos of our very first patients receiving their medicine from one of our couriers and it was simply heartwarming. I know, these patients know, and all our employees know that we are making a difference."

The company has core operations in Latin America. In Colombia it holds licenses for cultivation, production, domestic distribution and international exports of both THC and CBD. 

Khiron said expects to commence filling prescriptions for low-THC cannabis within days, and is anticipating authorization to sell high-THC products within the following weeks.

Photo by Javier Hasse.

Photo by Javier Hasse.

 

