3 Cannabis Leadership Changes Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Several companies in the cannabis market are making some leadership shifts in response to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic.

Green Growth Brands Inc.

Green Growth Brands (CSE: GGB) (OTC: GGBXF) announced Peter Horvath resigned as CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors. Horvath served as CEO of Green Growth since early 2019 and entered the board in mid-2018.

Randy Whitaker left his COO position to assume as interim CEO.

Carli Posner, chair of the board of directors, said in a statement: "On behalf of the Board and everyone at GGB, I would like to offer my heartfelt thanks to Peter for his significant contribution and dedication to the Company and wish Peter the best for his future endeavors."

The company has temporarily closed all of its mall-based shops. Green Growth will also suspend its CBD e-commerce platform. Although the company will continue to pursue the previously announced sale of the CBD business to The BRN Group Inc.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.

The company announced Jeff Tung has resigned as chief operations officer.

Alan Cooke, meanwhile, has joined Auxly as Vice President, Domestic and International Supply Chain and Operations.

“Auxly’s management team is committed to the long-term success of the Company and feel more confident than ever in executing on our growth strategy with Alan bringing his extensive experience to our operations team,” stated CEO Hugo Alves. “Jeff’s departure comes after a successful transition of operational oversight to Alan. We are extremely fortunate to have had Jeff as part of the Auxly family from the beginning."

Harvest One Cannabis Inc.

Harvest One Cannabis (TSE: HVT) (OTC: HRVOF) appointed Andy Bayfield, currently CCO, to the position of Interim CEO, effective immediately. Bayfield will also be appointed to the company's board of directors. Frank Holler was also appointed as Executive Chairman.

The company has accepted the resignation of Grant Froese, former CEO from it executive position and from the board of directors.

"We have full confidence in Andy Bayfield to lead the Company forward with its strategic plan," said Holler, Executive Chairman of the Board of Harvest One. "Andy's extensive experience and strong capabilities in the consumer packaged goods sector will serve Harvest One well in the execution of its strategic plan."

Photo courtesy of Unsplash