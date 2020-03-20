Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report
In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. Sales of recreational cannabis began Dec. 1.
The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has released its weekly licensing report for the period of March 9-13 and its adult-use licensing report for the period of March 8-14. Here are the results:
Prequalifications Approved
- DNVK 1, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Triple C's, LLC, Provisioning Center
- North Bloom, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Kind Essentials, LLC, Processor
- Lance Creek Resources, LLC, Grower Class A
- Geller Trading Company, LLC, Grower Class A
- Oak Flint, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor, Provisioning Center
- Voltano, LLC, Grower Class C
- RKDT, LLC, Grower Class A
- Organic Wellness, Inc., Grower Class B
- 1401 Case Processing, LLC, Processor
- 1401 Case Growing, LLC, Grower Class A
- 305 N Euclid, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Naturale & Co., Grower Class C, Processor, Provisioning Center
- Green Mitten Agricultural, Grower Class C, Processor
- TC Industries, LLC, Provisioning Center
- TC Gardens, LLC, Grower Class A
- WeedSnob Growers, Inc., Grower Class C
- 14844 W 7 Mile, LLC, Grower Class C
- 17507 Van Dyke, Inc., Processor
- Willard Street, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor
- Redbud Roots Lab VI, Inc, Provisioning Center
- DSVKH Holdings, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Premier Meds, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor
- Dynamacore, LLC, Provisioning Center
Licensure Approved
- Can-Lab, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility, SC-000016
- Master Equity Management, LLC, Processor, PR-000114
- Attitude Wellness, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000420
- New Genetics, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000437
- RJB Enterprises, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000458
- RJB Enterprises, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000462
- Woods Processing Center, LLC, Processor, PR-000125
- Nature's ReLeaf Acme, Inc., Provisioning Center, PC-000424
Amendments
- Pure Coast Cannabis
- The Fire Station, LLC
Renewal Approved
- Riverside Provisioning, LLC, Provisioning CenterPC-000004
Adult-use Licensing Report
Prequalifications Approved
- Indica LLC, Marihuana Retailer
- North Coast Collective, Marihuana Retailer
- Premier Specialized Logistics, LLC, Marihuana Secure Transporter
- Hash Bash Productions, LLC, Marihuana Event Organizer
Licensure Approved
- Attitude Wellness LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Lume Cannabis Co., AU-R-000203
- Pharmaco, Inc., Marihuana Retailer, Remedii, AU-R-000193
- Meds Cafe, Marihuana Retailer, Meds Cafe, AU-R-000200
- Windsor Township OG, LLC, Marihuana Processor, Rair Processing, AU-P-000110
- Windsor Township OG, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Rair Systems, AU-G-C-000124
- Windsor Township OG, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Rair Systems, AU-G-C-000128
- Windsor Township OG, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Rair Systems, AU-G-C-000127
- Windsor Township OG, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Rair Systems, AU-G-C-000126
- Windsor Township OG, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Rair Systems, AU-G-C-000125
- 818 Terminal Road, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, 818 Terminal Road, LLCAU-G-C-000136
- JK Logix, Inc, Marihuana Secure Transporter, JK Logix, Inc. AU-ST-000104
- TBJ Sweet Leaf LLC, Marihuana Retailer, The Sweet Leaf, AU-R-000184
- SJSII LLC, Class C Marihuana, GrowerInsano Pharms, AU-G-C-000140
- Cannalicious, LLC, Marihuana Processor, Cannalicious Labs, AU-P-000116
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: michiganCannabis Government News Regulations Small Business Markets