Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 19, 2020
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares gained 5.58%, closing at $0.66.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares increased by 11.61% to close at $2.35.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares increased by 11.63% to close at $10.85.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares gained 7.67%, closing at $0.42.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares increased by 48.03% to close at $1.88.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares increased by 46.78% to close at $0.52.
- India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares gained 6.98%, closing at $0.32.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 11.31%, to close at $51.76.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares increased by 6.25% to close at $0.36.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares increased by 9.0% to close at $4.36.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares increased by 27.85% to close at $0.14.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares increased by 22.92% to close at $1.77.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares gained 55.87%, closing at $3.85.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares gained 0.71%, closing at $0.35.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares gained 28.41%, closing at $0.74.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 6.9%, closing at $3.10.
Losers
- Item 9 Labs (OTC: INLB) shares tumbled by 17.97%, closing at $1.05
- Cann Group (OTC: CNGGF) shares fell 14.63%, closing at $0.35
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares lost 11.16%, to close at $2.23
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares tumbled by 3.96%, closing at $2.64
- Medicine Man Technologies (OTC: MDCL) shares fell 4.48%, closing at $1.28
- TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) shares lost 6.39%, closing at $1.30
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets