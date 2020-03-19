Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 19, 2020

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2020 6:25pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares gained 5.58%, closing at $0.66.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares increased by 11.61% to close at $2.35.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares increased by 11.63% to close at $10.85.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares gained 7.67%, closing at $0.42.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares increased by 48.03% to close at $1.88.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares increased by 46.78% to close at $0.52.
  • India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares gained 6.98%, closing at $0.32.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 11.31%, to close at $51.76.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares increased by 6.25% to close at $0.36.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares increased by 9.0% to close at $4.36.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares increased by 27.85% to close at $0.14.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares increased by 22.92% to close at $1.77.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares gained 55.87%, closing at $3.85.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares gained 0.71%, closing at $0.35.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares gained 28.41%, closing at $0.74.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 6.9%, closing at $3.10.

Losers

  • Item 9 Labs (OTC: INLB) shares tumbled by 17.97%, closing at $1.05
  • Cann Group (OTC: CNGGF) shares fell 14.63%, closing at $0.35
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares lost 11.16%, to close at $2.23
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares tumbled by 3.96%, closing at $2.64
  • Medicine Man Technologies (OTC: MDCL) shares fell 4.48%, closing at $1.28
  • TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) shares lost 6.39%, closing at $1.30

