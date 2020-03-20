This Cannabis Telehealth Company Is Now Offering COVID-19 Consultations For $39

As COVID-19 spreads around the globe, we’re seeing an increasing number of hospitals and clinics that are not adequately prepared for the surge in patients looking to see a doctor. During this crisis, Heally is making its digital patient platform available to any physician’s office to use, at no charge.

For patients, it costs $39.

Those experiencing flu-like symptoms will require a physical test to diagnose the virus, but many others might simply want to discuss symptoms, allay fears and receive general medical advice. Per public authorities, these people have been asked to stay home, practice social distancing and not tax the limited healthcare system. This is where Heally can help, for both patients and physicians.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

How Heally Is Helping

Similar to how video conferencing platforms such as Google Hangouts enabled the transition to remote work once employers closed offices, Heally’s telemedicine platform is ready for patients seeking immediate, virtual access to doctors.

Heally provides patients access to on-demand doctors to discuss any health concerns related to COVID-19 and beyond. Similarly, Heally’s telemedicine platform acts as a digital office for doctors to see non-critical patients during a time of unprecedented patient appointments.

“There is so much misinformation about COVID-19 and as such we have mobilized the Heally platform to help reduce the burden on the healthcare system, by enabling doctors to connect to patients via telemedicine that are in need of guidance," Heally CEO Greg Rovner said. "This is how Heally can help.”

Heally For Patients

Traditionally, the Heally platform has focused on prevention via complementary and alternative medicine providers. During this time, patients concerned about COVID-19 can schedule a coronavirus assessment appointment by going through a simple, digital intake quiz and immediately connecting to a doctor via video.

This and any other appointments can be accessed on-demand at Heally’s HIPAA-compliant platform, heally.health.

Appointments start from $39, the cost of a typical co-pay at a brick and mortar doctor’s office.

See Also: A Scrappy Silicon Valley Entrepreneur And His Cannabis-Infused Battle Against Opioids

Heally For Physicians

From the doctor’s perspective, Heally provides a complete business in a box: streamlined digital workflow, telemedicine tools for seeing patients and payment processing.

Currently, Heally has over 350 licensed physicians, throughout 50 states, on its platform.

Dr. Cheryl Bugailikis, a physician partner of Heally’s who has been using the platform for almost five years says, “The public is already overloaded with information about COVID-19. The government, the CDC and WHO have all provided different, sometimes conflicting advice. Many people don’t know who to believe and how they can best prepare for what’s to come. As a doctor, my role is to help provide information and advice during a very stressful time.”

Heally is providing its physician platform at no cost during this crisis. To learn more, as a patient or physician, please visit heally.health, or email the company at support@getheally.com.

Patients who need assistance connecting to the digital platform are welcome to call 650-300-4334.

Image from company website.