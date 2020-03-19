Sproutways Forms Joint Venture With Wave Rider Nursery and Santa Cruz Dispensary

Sproutways, an open marketplace for cannabis genetics, is teaming up with greenhouse operator Wave Rider Nursery and Santa Cruz Naturals.

The agreement between Sproutways, Monterey Bay-based Wave Rider and the Santa Cruz County dispensary aims to provide streamlined access to METRC-compliant seeds, clones and flowers.

The flowers will be produced by Wave Rider and sold at Santa Cruz Naturals’ two locations using Sproutways’ genetics.

"There's a clear need to improve ongoing access to rare, unique, premium-quality genetics to help advance the cannabis market. Our partnership with Sproutways help makes that happen," says Drew Carson, owner of Wave Rider Nursery.

Photo by Andrej Lišakov on Unsplash