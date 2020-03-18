Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 18, 2020
Gainers
- Driven Deliveries (OTC: DRVD) shares gained 36.51% closing at $0.86
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTC: ZLDAF) shares increased by 20.83% closing at $0.03
- 4Front Ventures (OTC: FFNTF) shares gained 5.42% to close at $0.24
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares gained 13.3%, closing at $0.35.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 12.33% to close at $0.62.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 2.76% to close at $2.11.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 6.17% to close at $9.74.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 4.19%, eventually closing at $5.71.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 11.04% to close at $0.40.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares fell 12.9% to close at $2.75.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares dropped by 4.66%, to close at $79.51.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 22.36% to close at $0.35.
- India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares tumbled by 15.32%, eventually closing at $0.30.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares fell 21.17% to close at $46.50.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares tumbled by 14.89%, eventually closing at $4.00.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 10.54% to close at $0.11.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares tumbled by 8.4%, eventually closing at $1.09.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares dropped by 9.41%, to close at $1.54.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 31.75%, eventually closing at $1.44.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 14.83%, to close at $2.47.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares fell 10.97% to close at $0.58.
