Fire & Flower Closes Stores Amid Outbreak, Sells Pot Online Only
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 18, 2020 1:11pm   Comments
Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTC: FFLWF)(TSX:FAF) is keeping up with providing cannabis products to Ontario customers, while trying to reduce health risks both to its staff and customers in relation to COVID-19 pandemic.

The company and its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc., announced Wednesday that its Kingston and Ottawa customers will be served only via its Spark Perk Fastlane ‘click-and-collect’ service going forward.

The Spark Perks Fastlane service allows consumers to order products online, to speed up the payment and pickup processes in retail shop.

Furthermore, Fire & Flower has decided to temporarily close seven of its stores - Calgary – Stanley Park, Calgary – Myriad,  Edmonton – Ellwood Corner,  Edmonton – Westmount, Lethbridge – Upper East Side, Edmonton – Merchant's Row, and St. Albert – Shoppes at Giroux.

Canadian Cannabis Retailer Fire & Flower Purchases Ottawa, Kingston Stores

"We have a responsibility to our employees, customers and the communities in which we operate to limit social interactions by temporarily modifying our business model and selectively closing stores in response to this unprecedented public health challenge," Trevor Fencott, CEO of Fire & Flower.

"We have rapidly commissioned a Pandemic Response Team within Fire & Flower with the focus of keeping our people safe and healthy while ensuring the continuity and sustainability of our business," Fencott added.

Fire & Flower’s shares were trading 0.09% higher at 23 cents per share on Wednesday morning.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

