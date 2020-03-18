New Cannabis Products: A Broad Spectrum Line, A CBD Oral Applicator, And (Of Course) CBD/CBG Hand Sanitizer

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

Medterra CBD’s Broad Spectrum Line

Medterra CBD announced the launch of its Broad Spectrum line, the brand's first step out of the Isolate CBD category. The new line offers additional cannabinoids, along with CBD, including CBG, CBC, CBN, and CBDV, which all embody their own benefits and work collectively to enhance the desired effects of CBD products.

"After great consumer demand for additional cannabinoids in CBD products, we're excited to add the Broad Spectrum line to the Medterra portfolio. We are able to uphold our THC free guarantee, while being one of the strongest products on the market,” says Jay Hartenbach, Medterra’s CEO.

Kannaway’s Hemp + Calm Oral Applicator

Kannaway launched a Hemp + Calm Oral Applicator, which contains 2,000 mg of CBD from broad-spectrum hemp oil, paired with Vitamins D and E.

The CBD used in the product is derived from non-GMO hemp, scientifically extracted using a solvent-free CO2 process, and quality-certified through the company's Triple Lab Testing process to deliver the potential natural benefits of hemp CBD.

Global Cannabinoids’ Hand Sanitizer

Global Cannabinoids is offering a cannabinoid-infused hand sanitizer for white label and private label customers in bulk and wholesale. With the surging demand for antibacterial hand sanitizers, the formulations team at Global Cannabinoids has added the antibacterial effects of CBD and CBG to 65% ethanol based gel along with Vitamin E.

“Hemp has literally thousands of proven uses from fibers, plastics, food, and medicine to antibacterial agents and natural insecticides,” said Ryan Lewis, CEO of Global Cannabinoids. “Using this plant to combat a virus is nothing new, and history has shown us the importance of this plant in the everyday lives of mankind. We believe that based on well documented scientific research*, that adding cannabinoids and other cannabis compounds to the fight against bacteria and virus’ could only help us. So why not use what the Earth gave us?”

Product images courtesy of the respective companies. Lead image by Javier Hasse.