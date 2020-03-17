Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Company Wants To Make It Easier For Cannabis Companies To Market Their Products

Jaycee Tenn , Benzinga Staff Writer  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
March 17, 2020 11:03am   Comments
Share:
This Company Wants To Make It Easier For Cannabis Companies To Market Their Products

In the tug-of-war between compliance and scaling, cannabis companies know this struggle better than anyone. As these innovators continue to pioneer what will hopefully be a mainstream business, they must first push through regulatory obstacles. 

Companies like Fyllo, a compliance-focused marketing technology company with a focus on cannabis, are using technology to tackle compliance issues so that cannabis companies can market themselves to the right demographics.

Founder & CEO of Fyllo, Chad Bronstein, spoke on this ongoing battle at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami.

The problem for brands right now is when it comes to advertising they have to choose between compliance or scale, Bronstein said during a presentation. Do you invest heavily in marketing and risk running afoul of current regulations, or do you rely on word of mouth and other methods to get the word out?

“Unfortunately, compliance remains one of the biggest barriers to growth for an industry that wants to grow fast.”

Reaching The Mainstream Market

For the past several years many brands have been buying billboards because advertising on platforms like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), is highly regulated. 

“We wanted to make sure that brands didn’t have to choose, they should be compliant and have the ability to scale,” said Bronstein.

Fyllo is solving the cannabis industry’s inability to market themselves on these major platforms by creating technology that accounts for compliance issues, helping cannabis marketers create regulation-ready marketing campaigns that work in more places and across more channels. 

In a panel discussion with Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN) and Driven Deliveries Inc (OTCQX: DRVD) on Cannabis Technology, Bronstein spoke further about cannabis’ movement toward mainstream media.

“We’re developing an ecosystem that allows the brands, even the mainstream brands, to reach the right audiences because [we believe] there is cross-pollination there."

“Cannabis brands are starting to appeal to non-endemic market segments. Like wine lovers who are curious about the relaxing effects of cannabis. Or a mountain biker who wants to recover after a day on the trails.” Bronstein told Benzinga. “In order to reach these audiences, we’re helping cannabis brands explore innovative audience segmentation and reach lucrative markets: fashionistas, wellness warriors, pet lovers and more.”

Using Technology To Disrupt

Thanks to companies like Fyllo, the need to compromise between scale and compliance goes away. Using AI technology that you can run your creative content through to make sure it’s compliant based on state and local government regulations, allows marketers to plan and execute more ambitious campaigns.

Their technology, powered by RegsTechnology, also works to identify the right audience and analyzes the proper strategies and tactics to target that audience.

"We believe that technology can do for the cannabis industry what it has done for almost every other industry in the world: disrupt and accelerate it. Technology can unlock trapped value and accelerate growth for cannabis by removing friction from compliance and other issues that slow growth for cannabis companies today.”
 

Photo by Roberto Valdivia on Unsplash

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB + DRVD)

Apple Hit With $1.2B Fine By French Antitrust Authorities
All The Major Events Canceled By Coronavirus (Updated)
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, FANGs And More
The Week In Cannabis: Coronavirus Drop, Major Financing Agreements, Psychedelics Getting Hot
Ganja Goddess CEO Sees Surge In Cannabis Deliveries On Heels Of Coronavirus Outbreak
'Netflix And Chill': Your Top 7 Work From Home Essentials During The Coronavirus Shutdown
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alphabet IncCannabis Entrepreneurship Movers & Shakers Startups Markets Tech General

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$3.43
-0.1274
- 3.58%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$9.22
-0.3392
- 3.55%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$6.18
-0.13
- 2.06%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$238.25
-1.16
- 0.48%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga