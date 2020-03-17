Cova POS Partners With Dutchie To Provide Cannabis Home Orders

Cova Software is teaming up with online marijuana ordering platform Dutchie to streamline delivery capabilities.

The collaboration, announced Monday, forms a partnership that will provide online ordering for in-store pickup or delivery, with the goal of broadening each company's revenue streams.

"Collaborating with Dutchie not only helps retailers provide a more seamless online ordering and delivery experience, but it also helps simplify complex store operations like the order management process," Cova CEO, Gary Cohen, said in a statement. "With this new integration, consumers will receive their orders faster whether they pick it up in-store or wait at home."

Furthermore, partnering with Dutchie will enable Cova to help its clients keep updated inventories, and remove the need for manual entry.

Dutchie CEO, Ross Lipson, also praised the partnership.

"At Dutchie, we're passionate about bringing the dispensary shopping experience to the comfort of the consumer's own home," Lipson said. "That's why we must partner with robust platforms like Cova. Our integration with Cova is fast and accurate, which translates to a smooth experience for consumers and retailers."

