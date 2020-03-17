Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nabis Holdings Shifts Gears, Cancels Deal For Desert's Finest Dispensary
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 17, 2020 2:35pm   Comments
Share:
Nabis Holdings Shifts Gears, Cancels Deal For Desert's Finest Dispensary

Cannabis-oriented investment company Nabis Holdings Inc. (OTC: NABIF)(CSE:NAB) is nixing a dispensary deal.

The Toronto-based firm said Tuesday it has cancelled an agreement to acquire Desert’s Finest dispensary in California. The dispensary is located in Desert Hot Springs, and covers a 6,000-square-foot space.

Per the amended agreement that was first announced in June, and then changed in October, the company was supposed to obtain 100% ownership of Desert’s Finest for $5.6 million, consisting of $1.9 million in cash and $3.7 million in convertible notes with a one-year term.

“Given the downturn in the Cannabis industry, capital markets are no longer helping fuel growth, resulting in the Company narrowing their focus on acquiring assets that fit into our vertically integrated strategy,” Shay Shnet, CEO of Nabis said in a statement. “Although the Desert’s Finest acquisition was a great opportunity for us to enter the California Cannabis market, acquiring a stand-alone dispensary no longer fits into our strategic plan.”

Nabis COO Mark Krytiuk added that the company remains focused on improving operations and profitability for the Infusion Edibles line of medicated products, as well as the Emerald Dispensary in Phoenix, which Nabis purchased in October.

"We are continuing to make progress on building out the Camp Verde facility in Arizona, a 44,000-square-foot cultivation, production and fulfillment facility that has also secured all available hemp license classifications,” Krytiuk said.

Related Links:

Nabis Holdings Announces MOU With Israeli-Based Pharmaceutical Panaxia

Nabis Posts Q4 Financial Results

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NABIF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
The Week In Cannabis: MedMen And Sundial Lose Their CEOs, Santa Cruz Gets Trippy And Much More
Nabis Holdings Announces MOU With Israeli-Based Pharmaceutical Panaxia
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Shay ShnetCannabis M&A News Penny Stocks Asset Sales Small Business Markets

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$249.03
9.62
+ 4.02%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$3.62
0.0606
+ 1.7%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$9.72
0.1556
+ 1.63%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$6.29
-0.02
- 0.32%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga