Michigan Pot Shops Ramp Delivery Services, Become Temporary Drive-Thrus: 'Just Like Other Essentials'

Pot has become a hotter commodity as gyms, theaters and other social venues close to prevent the spread of coronavirus — and fearful Michiganders seek out ways to relieve stress.

“There has been an increase of customers who are stockpiling both medical and recreational cannabis and sales are definitely up, just like other essentials,” Robin Schneider, director of the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association, told MLive.

In keeping with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to maintain social distancing, the Michigan Regulatory Agency has encouraged marijuana patients across the state to purchase their supply through delivery orders at one of the 15 recreational retailers and 66 medical dispensaries authorized for home delivery.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency is also easing policy to assure access. On Monday, regulators committed to process delivery license applications within 48 hours, and they temporarily suspended a requirement for delivery customers to present ID with the same address as the delivery site.

The new regulations limit contact between customers and sellers to limit their exposure to the coronavirus.

“Customers may complete an order including payment for their product via the internet or they may place their order once parked at the facility,” the Marijuana Regulatory Agency said in a memo.

“An employee from the licensed facility or adult-use establishment is permitted to complete the sales transaction by interacting with the customer in the parking lot and recording the necessary information into the statewide monitoring system.”

