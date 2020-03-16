Laid Back Coastal Vibes: A Look Inside Oregrown's Newest Store In Oregon

Oregrown, operator of some of the most beautiful cannabis dispensaries in the West Coast, has opened a new store in Oregon.

The Oregrown Cannon Beach Flagship on the Oregon coast marks the company’s second store opening in the first quarter of 2020.

In January, Oregrown expanded its retail footprint beyond the company’s Bend, Oregon, campus, opening a Portland Flagship featuring a PAX Labs store-in-a-store that offers custom engraving. The store hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring PAX chief strategy officer JJ O'Brien and national cannabis crusader Congressman Earl Blumenhauer.

The New Store

Located on the main drag of Cannon Beach’s central hub, the new store takes much of its inspiration from the laid back towns that line the Oregon coast. It appeals to the sensibilities of locals and visitors with a modern yet down-to-earth surf-shop-style storefront that sits genuinely at home among the many mom-and-pop boutiques of the area.

Fittingly, Oregrown is one of the few statewide cannabis groups that remains wholly owned by family and friends.

“We are incredibly excited to bring our passion for cannabis to the beautiful Oregon coast,” says Oregrown Co-Founder and CEO, Aviv Hadar. “Our gorgeous and welcoming storefront is only one block away from the main beach access — welcoming beachgoers fresh off the dunes or surf and visitors to stop in and unwind.”

Oregrown’s Cannon Beach Flagship features local art, with flooring specially designed to withstand the inevitable tracking-in of sand from the beach.

Oregrown will release several exclusive products at the Cannon Beach grand opening.

“Grab your surfboard and come say hi to the Oregrown family,” concludes Hadar.

Images courtesy of the company.