Ganja Goddess CEO Sees Surge In Cannabis Deliveries On Heels Of Coronavirus Outbreak
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 13, 2020 4:55pm   Comments
Cannabis delivery company Ganja Goddess has seen a substantial surge in cannabis deliveries, according to newly appointed CEO Zachary Pitts.

Pitts, who has been working in the cannabis sector since 2007, previously served as the California company's chief operating officer until he was recently named chief executive officer.

The cannabis industry veteran told Benzinga Ganja Goodness saw a 10% increase in online shopping and delivery orders week over week for the last three consecutive weeks.

“This week, we are on track to double that,” he said, crediting the uptick in deliveries to the social distancing that's been occurring due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“With 50% of Californians living without local access to legal cannabis and a third of our customer base 35 years or older, people no longer are willing to travel or take unnecessary risks, so they’re camped out at home," Pitts added. "Our business leans into that consumer behavior.”

Pitts also predicts that “this unprecedented situation will undoubtedly shift how consumers think about purchasing cannabis both in the short- and long-term.”

Other companies in the cannabis delivery space include Eaze and Dutchie, both Casa Verde Capital portfolio companies, SpeedWeed, and Driven Deliveries Inc. (OTC: DRVD).

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

