Green Rush Podcast: Jeff The 420 Chef Creates Online 'Dosing Calculator' For At-Home Canna-Chefs

This week, The Green Rush is publishing a very special JOINT episode with the Eat Well, Travel Often Podcast hosted by Lewis’ better half Melissa Goldberg. In this episode the Goldbergs are chatting with Jeff the 420 Chef, author of The 420 Gourmet: The art of Elevated Cannabis Cuisine.

Dubbed “The Julia Child of Weed”, Jeff works with cannabis in ways that no other cannabis chef in the world does. Jeff has been redefining the cannabis consumption experience since 2012 with his “tasteless” cannabutter and canna-oils, edible culinary cannabis, which mimic herbs like oregano, rosemary and thyme and infused cooking oils devoid of the herbaceous cannabis taste. He’s since grown his business into a best-selling cookbook and has become one of the nation’s most in-demand private cannabis chefs.

Lewis and Melissa chat with Jeff about his tinkering with recipes to get them to the perfect balance between THC levels and tastiness, the rise of social consumption in lounges and restaurants in legal states and what his plans are for the future of his brand.

If you’ve ever had interest in cooking cannabis, learning more about the edible making process or how to get your cannabis infused meal, this is the episode for you.

Don’t sit back, lean forward and enjoy!

Jeff the 420 Chef

Jeff The 420 Chef is one of the nation’s first private chefs to cook cannabis infused meals. He started this career as a hobby in 2013, and turned it into full-time business — catering. Jeff is also a best-selling cookbook author, The 420 Gourmet that not only details so much about infused cooking but includes a THC calculator. He is also soon to be part of the first-ever cannabis cafe in California.

JeffThe420Chef, works with cannabis in ways that no other cannabis chef in the world does. Jeff has been redefining the cannabis consumption experience since 2012 with his "tasteless" cannabutter and canna-oils, edible culinary cannabis, which mimic herbs like oregano, rosemary and thyme and infused cooking oils devoid of the herbaceous cannabis taste. JeffThe420Chef and his recipes are continuously featured in high profile publications including the High Times, Cheddar TV, MerryJane, Emerald Magazine, The Forward, Culture Magazine and Edibles Magazine. He has also been featured on TruTV with Margaret Cho, Bakeout.tv, Vice, Business Insider, WeedmapsTV (soon to be released), Elite Daily, The Daily Beast, The Boston Globe The New York Daily News, The Huffington Post, the San Francisco Chronicle and more…

