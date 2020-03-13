Tilray Shares Plunge On The Heels Of $90.4M Equity Offering

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) announced Friday that it has priced a $90.4-million equity offering.

The Nanaimo, Canada-based company is offering 7.25 million Class 2 shares and, in place of Class 2 shares, pre-funded warrants to buy 11.75 million Class 2 shares and accompanying warrants to buy 19 million Class 2 shares at a price of $4.76 per share.

Tilray said it plans to utilize the net proceeds from the offering for corporate purposes.

The warrants have a five-year term from the date of exercisability, which should be around six months upon issuance at a price of $5.95 per share of Class 2 shares, according to Tilray.

The offering is expected to be finalized March 17, the company said.

Canaccord Genuity LLC is the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The stock was down 32.77% at $4 at the time of publication Friday.

Photo courtesy of Tilray.