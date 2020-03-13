Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tilray Shares Plunge On The Heels Of $90.4M Equity Offering
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 13, 2020 2:13pm   Comments
Share:
Tilray Shares Plunge On The Heels Of $90.4M Equity Offering

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) announced Friday that it has priced a $90.4-million equity offering.

The Nanaimo, Canada-based company is offering 7.25 million Class 2 shares and, in place of Class 2 shares, pre-funded warrants to buy 11.75 million Class 2 shares and accompanying warrants to buy 19 million Class 2 shares at a price of $4.76 per share.

Tilray said it plans to utilize the net proceeds from the offering for corporate purposes.

The warrants have a five-year term from the date of exercisability, which should be around six months upon issuance at a price of $5.95 per share of Class 2 shares, according to Tilray.

The offering is expected to be finalized March 17, the company said. 

Canaccord Genuity LLC is the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The stock was down 32.77% at $4 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links:

Why Restructurng Efforts Don't Necessarily Signal The End Of A Cannabis Company's Downturn

The Week In Cannabis: Coronavirus Concerns, Moves In UK And Mexico, Tilray Earnings, Canopy Growth Cuts

Photo courtesy of Tilray. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TLRY)

88 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
136 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
90 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
34 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Canaccord GenuityCannabis News Offerings Markets Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$256.88
8.97
+ 3.62%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$10.05
0.12
+ 1.21%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$6.80
0.0642
+ 0.95%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$3.69
0.0328
+ 0.9%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga