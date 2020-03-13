Tilray Shares Plunge On The Heels Of $90.4M Equity Offering
Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) announced Friday that it has priced a $90.4-million equity offering.
The Nanaimo, Canada-based company is offering 7.25 million Class 2 shares and, in place of Class 2 shares, pre-funded warrants to buy 11.75 million Class 2 shares and accompanying warrants to buy 19 million Class 2 shares at a price of $4.76 per share.
Tilray said it plans to utilize the net proceeds from the offering for corporate purposes.
The warrants have a five-year term from the date of exercisability, which should be around six months upon issuance at a price of $5.95 per share of Class 2 shares, according to Tilray.
The offering is expected to be finalized March 17, the company said.
Canaccord Genuity LLC is the sole book-running manager for the offering.
The stock was down 32.77% at $4 at the time of publication Friday.
Related Links:
Why Restructurng Efforts Don't Necessarily Signal The End Of A Cannabis Company's Downturn
The Week In Cannabis: Coronavirus Concerns, Moves In UK And Mexico, Tilray Earnings, Canopy Growth Cuts
Photo courtesy of Tilray.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Canaccord GenuityCannabis News Offerings Markets Best of Benzinga