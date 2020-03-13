Sundial Growers Postpones Earnings Release

Cannabis company Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) announced Thursday it is postponing the issuance of its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal full year of 2019.

The delay is needed to give Sundial extra time to finalize the negotiation of a financing transaction, the company said.

The earnings are now expected to be released March 27 before the market open, and a conference call and webcast are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on the same day.

The Calgary, Canada-based company also recently announced some executive-level changes, such as the resignation of its CEO.

The stock was down 5.04% at 77 cents at the time of publication Friday.

