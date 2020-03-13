Western Michigan Dispensary Opens At 4:20 Friday

Meds Cafe, the first recreational marijuana shop in Michigan's Kent County, will open its doors Friday at — wait for it — 4:20 p.m.

The dispensary initially planned to open at 9 a.m., but the staff pushed it back in honor of the April 20, 2019, opening of the first Meds Cafe, co-owner Michael Atkins told MLive.

The Lowell pot shop will be the only one running in Kent County, where no other municipality has embraced cannabis besides Grand Rapids. The staff has said it expects long lines and wait times — an hour and a half to two hours — on opening day.

How coronavirus fears factor into the estimate is unknown. The pandemic has already affected industry activity through various event cancellations. Ann Arbor’s annual Hash Bash was postponed until the fall, as were other events with high consumption like Coachella.

The store will close at 9 p.m. and regularly open at 9 a.m.

Related Links:

C3 Industries Opens 'High Profile' Dispensary Just In Time For Hash Bash, St. Paddy's Day

Green Peak Innovations Expands Cannabis Retail To West Michigan: 'We Take A Measured Approach'