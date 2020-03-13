Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Western Michigan Dispensary Opens At 4:20 Friday
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 13, 2020 1:46pm   Comments
Share:
Western Michigan Dispensary Opens At 4:20 Friday

Meds Cafe, the first recreational marijuana shop in Michigan's Kent County, will open its doors Friday at — wait for it — 4:20 p.m.

The dispensary initially planned to open at 9 a.m., but the staff pushed it back in honor of the April 20, 2019, opening of the first Meds Cafe, co-owner Michael Atkins told MLive.

The Lowell pot shop will be the only one running in Kent County, where no other municipality has embraced cannabis besides Grand Rapids. The staff has said it expects long lines and wait times — an hour and a half to two hours — on opening day.

How coronavirus fears factor into the estimate is unknown. The pandemic has already affected industry activity through various event cancellations. Ann Arbor’s annual Hash Bash was postponed until the fall, as were other events with high consumption like Coachella.

The store will close at 9 p.m. and regularly open at 9 a.m.

Related Links:

C3 Industries Opens 'High Profile' Dispensary Just In Time For Hash Bash, St. Paddy's Day

Green Peak Innovations Expands Cannabis Retail To West Michigan: 'We Take A Measured Approach'

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Hash Bash Meds CafeCannabis News Retail Sales Events Small Business Markets

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$258.83
10.9213
+ 4.41%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$10.05
0.115
+ 1.16%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$6.80
0.0604
+ 0.9%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$3.67
0.0118
+ 0.32%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga