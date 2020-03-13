Programmatic Advertising Agency Programetrix Partners With Safe-Reach To Serve Cannabis Clients

PrograMetrix, a programmatic advertising agency serving cannabis and CBD brands as well as major mainstream clients, has announced a strategic partnership with Safe-Reach, a programmatic ad buying platform built to address the advertising and compliance needs of the cannabis industry.

The partnership hopes to pave the way for cannabis businesses wishing to advertise using programmatic technology. Though programmatic ad buying is currently the norm in the digital ad space, with 70% of all digital advertisements transacted through programmatic platforms, the technology has been underutilized in the cannabis industry.

PrograMetrix is now able to offer cannabis clients access to display, mobile, video, connected TV, digital audio, and native ad inventory across hundreds of mainstream websites; clients will also be able to access proprietary data sets assembled by Safe-Reach to help advertisers target known adult cannabis consumers across a full range of demographics.

“After conducting a complete review of the current technologies available, it became clear to us that Safe-Reach had built the strongest programmatic platform for cannabis,” said Phil Parrish, co-founder and managing director of PrograMetrix. “They’ve combined a deep knowledge and passion for the industry with compliant mainstream inventory, and the X factor is their data sets.

"Where previously we were only able to target ages 21 and over in legal markets, we can now help our clients advertise to people who have visited a nearby dispensary, shown interest in specific CBD products, or been dealing with certain health symptoms.”

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.