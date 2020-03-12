Headset Launches New, Free-To-Use Cannabis Markets Insights Tool

Headset, a provider of data and analytics in the cannabis industry, announced this week the launch of Insights Pulse, a free-to-use tool that allows you to understand market trends and maintain a high-level read on legal cannabis. With Insights Pulse, you can compare markets over time and put data in context at the category-level.

With the help of Insights Pulse, you will be able to answer questions like:

What is the size of a market and how fast is it growing?

Is the market’s growth accelerating or decelerating over time?

How do product categories (e.g. flower, edibles, etc.) compare across markets?

How do average prices compare across each market?

See Also: Cannabis Leaders To Convene At Exclusive Mountain Retreat

And that’s just the start. You can learn much more from the data and intelligence in Insights Pulse. Insights Pulse will provide data on Alberta, British Columbia, California, Colorado, Nevada and Washington. Headset expects to launch additional markets in the near feature, including Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Oregon.

“Here at Headset we want to make data easily accessible by bringing some of the most popular aspects of Headset Insights to potential business owners, investors, media and more to help them gain a better understanding of the power of data for their business and the cannabis industry,” Cy Scott, co-founder and CEO of Headset, told Benzinga. “Insight Pulse is an opportunity for companies to gain free access to useful data on category, segment, brand and product trends - with the expectation that many of these users will want to purchase Insights Premium for a deeper dive.”