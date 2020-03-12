Market Overview

Medical Marijuana, Inc. Donates $2M In CBD Products To Cannabis Nonprofit
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 12, 2020 4:13pm   Comments
Cannabis company Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) announced Thursday that its portfolio, which includes HempMeds and Kannaway, have donated $2 million in CBD products to ECHO Connection.

The donations took place over the previous three years.

ECHO Connection is a nonprofit organization that works on cannabis education and backs those who seek regulated CBD products to improve their health. The organization also aims to help families with children suffering from various illnesses.

"While CBD has become an emerging and accelerating market in the overall 'cannabis arena,' our company must remember that we were founded with a goal of helping those in need through the health and wellness benefits of CBD," Dr. Stuart Titus, CEO of Medical Marijuana, said in a statement.

"We are grateful for ECHO Connection's amazing work. Donating to its cause keeps us humble and close to our roots."

ECHO Connection President Andrea Barnes said the group would be unable to help the number of families that it does without the CBD donations. 

"$2 million in CBD product donations is more than any other nonprofit in the U.S. has reported and our staff and families in need feel the company's support every day," Barnes said. 

Medical Marijuana’s shares were trading 13.33% lower at 0.013 cents per share at the time of publication. 

