Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ohio AG Calls Marijuana Amendment Incomplete, Asks Backers To Resubmit
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 12, 2020 2:25pm   Comments
Share:
Ohio AG Calls Marijuana Amendment Incomplete, Asks Backers To Resubmit

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected a proposed amendment to the state's constitution that would legalize recreational marijuana. 

Advocates behind the proposal must make corrections to the amendment's summary language, collect 1,500 more signatures and resubmit it, Cleveland.com reported this week.

In 2016, Ohio legalized medical marijuana. Now, the state's cannabis advocates are hustling to legalize recreational marijuana as well.

The “Amendment to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol” was rejected Tuesday by Yost.

The proposal would have enabled Buckeye State residents ages 21 and older to purchase, use and hold up to 1 ounce of marijuana — and to cultivate six marijuana plants per household.

Yost said in a letter to Don McTigue, a lawyer representing the amendment’s backers, that the summary is incomplete, according to Cleveland.com. 

“Thus, it completely fails to inform a potential signer that the amendment elevates these ‘findings and declarations’ to a constitutional standard,” Yost wrote.

If the proposal is approved after resubmission, the advocacy group will need to collect around 443,000 signatures in three months in order to make the deadline for the November ballot, according to Cleveland.com. 

Among the amendment’s backers is Northeast Ohio attorney Tom Haren, who responded to Yost’s dismissal of the proposal and said the group remains dedicated to reaching their goal.

“While the Attorney General’s letter is a temporary setback, we are still within our internal timeline to achieve ballot access in 2020.  We remain committed to giving Ohio voters the opportunity to legalize marijuana this year,” he said. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cleveland.comCannabis Government News Regulations Markets Media Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$3.74
-0.5599
- 13.02%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$6.79
-0.9028
- 11.74%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$10.10
-1.22
- 10.78%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$253.33
-20.92
- 7.63%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga