Psychedelics Firm MindMed Forms Board To Oversee Clinical Trial Pipeline

Mind Medicine (OTC: MMEDF) (NEO: MMED), which earlier this month became the world's first publicly traded psychedelic pharmaceutical company, announced Thursday that it has formed a technology evaluation, acquisition and scientific integrity board committee.

The goal is to further develop MindMed's clinical trial pipeline and IP portfolio of psychedelics according to the company.

Matthew Johnson, Ph.D., will be at the helm of the committee as a senior advisor. Johnson is a psychedelics and addiction specialist and a Johns Hopkins professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences. He will also become a member of Mind Medicine’s existing Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Miri Halperin Wernli, a psychiatry clinician and a director on MindMed's board, will chair the committee and advise MindMed’s clinical trials.

The rest of the committee will be comprised of the company’s board members, including executive chairman and co-CEO Stephen Hurst and director and co-CEO JR Rahn.

"We feel it is important to establish a world class team of experts to advise on the scientific merit and medical capabilities of our future acquisitions and pipeline," Rahn said in a statement. "Professor Johnson and Dr. Halperin Wernli will be integral advisors to us as we evaluate new opportunities and build the most compelling clinical trial pipeline for psychedelics."

Johns Hopkins' Johnson said MindMed is set to make significant advancements in mental health treatment with psychedelic-based medicines.

"MindMed understands that meaningful and sustainable advances will be made when academics partner with industry to safely and responsibly shepherd these medicines through the approved medical regulatory process."

MindMed shares were down 10.37% at 31 cents at the time of publication Thursday.

Photo by Alan Rockefeller via Wikimedia.