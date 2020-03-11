Market Overview

Former FDA Analytical Chemist Joins Cannabis Company Veritas Farms
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 11, 2020 12:52pm   Comments
Former FDA Analytical Chemist Joins Cannabis Company Veritas Farms

Veritas Farms (OTC: VFRM) announced that Dr. Daniel Connors, PhD, has joined the company as the new VP of Research and Development, to assist in research and development of new products.

Previously Dr. Connors was an Analytical Chemist for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. He has worked to maintain the safety of the U.S. food and medical supply.

See Also: Executive Moves In Cannabis: Trait Biosciences Gets New CTO, Curaleaf Appoints CSR VP

Dr. Connors has built and operated laboratories, managed teams of specialized scientists generated multiple new patents and has produced and maintained health, safety and environmental records and policies for large corporations.

“Doctor Connors is an unbelievable addition to the Veritas Farms team," said Alexander Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms. "The extensive background and knowledge that Dr. Connors brings to the table is truly invaluable. We are honored to begin working with Dr. Connors and we are very excited to share some of our planned developments with the world.”

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Cannabis News Management Markets

