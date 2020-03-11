Former FDA Analytical Chemist Joins Cannabis Company Veritas Farms

Veritas Farms (OTC: VFRM) announced that Dr. Daniel Connors, PhD, has joined the company as the new VP of Research and Development, to assist in research and development of new products.

Previously Dr. Connors was an Analytical Chemist for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. He has worked to maintain the safety of the U.S. food and medical supply.

Dr. Connors has built and operated laboratories, managed teams of specialized scientists generated multiple new patents and has produced and maintained health, safety and environmental records and policies for large corporations.

“Doctor Connors is an unbelievable addition to the Veritas Farms team," said Alexander Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms. "The extensive background and knowledge that Dr. Connors brings to the table is truly invaluable. We are honored to begin working with Dr. Connors and we are very excited to share some of our planned developments with the world.”