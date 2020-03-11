Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Harvest Health Closes $100M Private Placement, Announces $85M M&A Deal
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 11, 2020 3:55pm   Comments
Share:
Harvest Health Closes $100M Private Placement, Announces $85M M&A Deal

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV) (OTC: HRVSF) announced Wednesday it has finalized the initial tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering of up to $100 million of multiple voting shares at a price of $141 per share.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it has obtained proceeds from a group of investors in the total amount of about $56 million, issuing 397,162.42 multiple voting shares.

The proceeds are expected to be used for pending purchases and general corporate activities. The offering is expected to close by the end of March, according to Harvest Health.

"This capital provides Harvest with greater financial flexibility and resources to invest further in key markets such as Arizona, Florida, Maryland, and Pennsylvania," Steve White, Harvest's founder and CEO, said in a statement.

"Further, the investors added provide Harvest with new high-quality shareholders that have the resources to lead future raises, should that be desired."

Separately, Harvest said it signed a definitive merger agreement to purchase Interurban Capital Group Inc. for around $85.8 million.

Once the merger is completed, the company will obtain three open retail locations and seven potential retail licenses across California, five open retail locations in Washington and two in Iowa, according to Harvest. 

In addition, the company announced Jason Vedadi has resigned from his role as executive chairman of the board.

Vedadi will remain with the company as a strategic advisor, and White will take upon the duties for the executive team.

Harvest shares were down 35.39% at $1.17 shortly before the close Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Harvest Health Opens Little Rock, Arkansas Medical Marijuana Dispensary

Harvest Health Sues Falcon International To Terminate Merger, Accuses Co. Of Interstate Cannabis Transport

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HRVSF)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March, 4. 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 2, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Feb. 28, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Feb. 21, 2020
Harvest Health Opens Little Rock, Arkansas Medical Marijuana Dispensary
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Interurban Capital GroupCannabis M&A News Offerings Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.76
-0.62
- 7.4%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.37
-0.74
- 6.11%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.36
-0.2438
- 5.3%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$274.57
-13.845
- 4.8%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga