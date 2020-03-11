Former NFL Player Kyle Turley To Open First Cannabis Dispensary In Moreno Valley After Plant Saves His Life

Kyle Turley, a retired NFL player turned musician, says marijuana saved his life.

“Without a doubt, cannabis saved my life,” he told Benzinga. “I wouldn’t be where I am today; I would not have my family, my kids, my house, everything I have right now, if not for cannabis.”

This is why he’s opening his own dispensary in Moreno Valley, California, with the hopes of saving the lives of thousands more. The new dispensary, opening March 13, will operate within the Shango brand ecosystem.

“This plant has now been set free,” Turley said. “Cannabis has played an important role in allowing me to personally manage pain, cope with CTE, improve my overall health and eliminate the need for prescription opioids that nearly cost me my life. I’m opening up a business here so we can allow players and veterans to recover naturally with proper dietary and organic therapies.”

Shango founder and CEO Brandon Rexroad, a longtime resident of Orange County, is a close friend of Turley, who grew up in Moreno Valley.

“Opening a dispensary in Southern California has been a personal goal of mine since I started in the cannabis industry nearly 24 years ago,” Rexroad said. “We’re planning on making a positive impact on this community.”

The official grand opening celebration for the public will take place on March 13 at 10 a.m. with a Moreno Valley Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony, featuring local government and business leaders and media. Representatives of Shango’s ownership group and management will be available for Interviews before and during the event.

The first 50 people in line will receive complimentary Shango merchandise and deep discounts on cannabis products and accessories. Other special offers and raffles will be available to all customers throughout the Grand Opening weekend.

For Turley, being part of a business in his hometown, where he was a multi-sport athlete at Moreno Valley High School, is a highlight in his post-NFL career.

“I’m so proud to be bringing a game-changing business to my hometown,” Turley said. “It’s pretty exciting and it kind of feels like I was destined for this.”