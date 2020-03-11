Arable Labs Launches In-Field Weather And Plant Measurements IoT Device For Cannabis

Arable Labs, an agricultural data and analytics company, announced Wednesday the launch of a suite of solutions that deliver in-field weather and plant measurements to growers, consultants, large-scale producers, and processors across the cannabis supply chain.

At the core of Arable’s solution is the Mark 2, an IoT-enabled device that collects and synthesizes weather and plant data to facilitate informed decision-making. Designed in partnership with product designer Fred Bould, the Mark is solar-powered, installs in minutes and requires no maintenance.

Data is transmitted cellularly via LTE-M, 2G or NB-IoT to the cloud and delivered to an analytics platform.

Arable’s machine-learning forecasting model links data collected by the Mark with third party weather models, generating hyper-local weather forecasts specific to the grower’s field. The Arable Bridge connects the Mark with third-party sensor - such as soil moisture probes, anemometers and pressure switches - and integrates data collected by these devices into the Arable platform, giving the grower a complete real-time picture of what’s happening in their field.

Growers can access their data through an insights platform, available via web app and the new Arable Mobile smartphone app. Arable Open, an open-source API, allows for seamless data integration with third-party digital platforms.

“With this recent product launch, Arable combines unique data from the crop, weather, soil, forecasts, and farmer practices in a package with game changing ease of use,” says Jim Ethington, CEO of Arable Labs. “The result is a much needed solution to help farmers and agricultural businesses to make critical decisions at a time that managing productivity and sustainability has never been harder or more important.”