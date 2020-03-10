Former NBA Slam Dunk Champ Jason Richardson Joins Goldenseed's Board

California cannabis and hemp cultivator Goldenseed has added former NBA player Jason Richardson to its Board of Advisors. Richardson, a 14-year veteran of the NBA and two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion, has also invested in the company.

In his role, Richardson will support the brand’s growth through its Regulation A stock offering as well as advise Goldenseed on promoting the potential wellness benefits of cannabis products, particularly among the athletic community.

Commenting on the move, Richardson told Benzinga, “What Goldenseed is doing is so different compared to other cannabis companies. When I was first introduced to the team, I was immediately impressed by the growth potential and the dedicated, engaged group of followers the brand has already established.

“In a crowded industry, standing out to customers is crucial and cannot be accomplished without a strong foundation and diverse team dedicated to shared goals. Goldenseed embodies this perfectly and I am thrilled to be a part of the team,” he added.